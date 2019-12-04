WTRF needs your help to give back this holiday season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – WTRF has a very special Christmas project going on right now and we need your help.

It’s called Share to Give.

This donation drive supplements the efforts of the Salvation Army right here in the Northern Panhandle. 7News has adopted 200 kids from the Angel Tree and we want to make sure every child has special gifts under the tree on Christmas Morning

So, while you’re out shopping, you might want to buy a toy and drop it into any of our 7News Share To Give collection boxes. Also don’t forget about items for teens.

The bright red wrapped Share To Give boxes are located in various businesses all over the Ohio Valley.

There’s also one here at the studio at 96 16th Street.

Don’t forget you can also drop off money which will be used for kids toys. Or donate online by clicking here.