WV Attorney General files petition to save Mitchell Power Plant

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office filed a petition with the state’s Public Service Commission to save the Mitchell Power Plant in Moundsville.

Federal regulations require Wheeling Power, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, to commit to necessary investments in the Mitchell plant by October.

If they do not and the PSC doesn’t grant approvals, the Mitchell plant will be forced by federal regulators to shut down operations in 2028.

It’s so critical that the PSC is informed with the state’s perspective, on how coal remains an important part of our national security, our electricity grid, and so many jobs here in West Virginia. So, we’re going to step up and we’re protecting coal. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Wheeling Power has requested a decision from the PSC by July 31.

American Electric Power released a statement on Attorney General Morrisey’s petition:

There are intervenors in practically every PSC case we have, and they often bring valuable perspectives and considerations that help inform the decision-making process.

Stay with 7News as we continue to follow any updates on this story.