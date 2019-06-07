WV bill allows expungement of nonviolent felony convictions, but there are restrictions

Senate Bill 152 passed the West Virginia Legislature this year and allows those with nonviolent felony convictions to petition the court to expunge their criminal record.

The goal is to remove employment barriers for those felons and give employers a larger pool to choose employees from.

The waiting period to petition, after being out of prison and off parole, is five years for nonviolent felonies and one to two years for misdemeanors.

Another key detail regarding this law states that for misdemeanor expungement, it no longer matters how old you were when convicted.

Meanwhile, filing fees are non-refundable and a person can only petition once. Petitioners in financial need can file a financial affidavit along with an expungement petition.

7News legal analyst Diana Crutchfield explains that there are still a lot of restrictions on what you can’t expunge.

“You can’t expunge DUIs or driving under the influence of some kind of controlled substance,” Crutchfield said. “You can’t obviously expunge any violent crimes and those are defined as the homicides, the assaults, even stalking. That kind of harassment is included in the exceptions to what you can’t expunge.”

From a business perspective, employers who could not previously hire people who are otherwise qualified, now have a larger pool of potential employees to choose from.

If you’re looking for expungement forms, they will be available on the West Virginia Supreme Court’s website.

