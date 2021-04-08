WV Broadcasters Association and WTRF support WV House position opposing Gov. Justice’s plan to increase taxes

House of Delegates members say taxes would rise via governor's personal income tax repeal plan

(WTRF) The West Virginia Broadcasters Association and WTRF support the position of the West Virginia House of Delegates which opposes Governor Jim Justice and Senator Eric Tarr’s plan to increase taxes.

This increase in taxes by the Justice and Tarr plan would be a result of their proposed personal income tax repeal plan.

The West Virginia House of Delegates has an alternative income repeal tax plan that is better for West Virginians since the House plan eliminates the state income tax without increasing state taxes.

The West Virginia Broadcasters Association and WTRF support House Chairman Eric Householder and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and House members in their plan for no new taxes.

The House income tax repeal plan is a plan all West Virginians can get behind.

Visit the House of Delegates website here.

Presented by the WV Broadcasters Association and this station.