West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spoke during a press conference in Moundsville about the road conditions in Marshall County

The Governor wanted to apologize to the people of Marshall County for what has happened in the past and promises to do something about it

"You're really good people and you don't deserve to be tearing your vehicles to pieces and being worried about your kids," said Gov. Justice.

In the last 30 days, Gov. Justice says they have ditched and bladed 203 miles of road in Marshall County and put down more than 4,200 tons of stabilization that includes patching potholes, with $7million in paving for the district.

Gov. Jim Justice says there's no question that the gas companies are "tearing the roads to pieces" and if the Senate and House can get behind him he would make the gas companies pay for the road.

Justice did say though we need to celebrate the good things that the gas companies bring to the area.