WV National Guard airman fatally injured on Sunday

MARTINSBURG, W.VA. – A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman, assigned to the 167th
Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, was fatally injured on Sunday, Dec. 17.
The airman was injured during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire with the 167th Fire Department.
The name of the service member has not been released at this time.
