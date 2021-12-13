WV Navigator coming to Wheeling to help with healthcare open enrollment

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re still in need of health insurance for the upcoming year, the deadline is fast approaching.

December 15 is the last day to sign up through healthcare.gov to get coverage that will start on January 1, 2021.

If you need help deciding which coverage works for your family, West Virginia Navigator is coming to the Ohio Valley. This free service will help Mountain State residents sign up this coming Wednesday at the Ohio County Public Library.

If you can’t get insurance through a job, Medicare or Medicaid; they can help you find a low-cost option that works.

Even if people checked into it in past years and maybe they was a little bit turned off, I’m really encouraging people to come back this year and look because about four in five people can qualify for a plan that’s less than $10 a month. So it’s really been helpful for people that need insurance this year. Jeremy Smith, Program Director, WV Navigator

West Virginia Navigator will be at the Ohio County Public Library this Wednesday, December 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. No appointment is needed and the service is totally free.

They just ask that people know the birthdays and social security numbers of all the members of their family and their projected income for next year.

After we have that information we dig in and we help you look at the different plans that are offered, make sure your doctors and medicines are going to be covered then find the most affordable price for you and your family. Jeremy Smith, Program Director, WV Navigator

If you can’t make it, but still need help before the deadline, call West Virginia Navigator at (304) 356-5834.

The final deadline for open enrollment is January 15, 2022.