WV Northern Community College culinary ice carving

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Conditions are “icy” near West Virginia Northern Community College.

Don’t worry, the weather isn’t’ changing just yet.

Culinary arts students spent Tuesday carving ice sculptures as part of their Garde manager training. That’s a cool, well-ventilated area where cold dishes are prepared.

We’ve been carrying that on for at least a good 25 years as part of the program. It’s something that we try to make sure we never skip for the students and we’ve even had to make some adjustments to our schedule just to make sure they have the opportunity for it. Gene Evans, Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts, WVNCC

Professors said that while this skill may not be a necessity for the students to learn, WVNCC likes to give them exposure to a lot of different aspects of the culinary industry. Plus, it’s something they can add to their portfolio.

If a student shows a penchant for being able to do that, and shows kind of an interest and passion for it, it just gives them another career route to maybe choose. Gene Evans, Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts, WVNCC

Students not only carve their own sculptures, but they design them as well.

Evans added all necessary safety protocol is followed when working with the chain saws.