WV Oil and Gas Asso. holds spring meeting

The West Virginia Oil and Gas Association held their spring meeting at Oglebay Park Tuesday.

Cristie Neller, a Vice President in the Dominion Energy’s Infrastructure Group, outlined her company’s plans to reduce methane emissions from natural gas infrastructure by half.

The group then heard from State Senator President Mitch Carmichael and House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw before breaking for networking events.

“It’s an opportunity for our members and even non-members to come and hear about the trends in the industry and what’s going on,” said Anne C. Blankenship, Executive Director of WVONGA. This year we have a lot of environmental topics and some technical topics as well.”

The WVONGA spring meeting will continue Wednesday and is open to anyone who wants to learn more about oil and natural gas in the Mountain State.