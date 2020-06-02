https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

WV police officer resigns after controversial post

News

by: Merrily McAuliffe and Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – An officer has resigned from the Winfield Police Department after an inappropriate post was made to social media, aimed at protestors.

The Winfield Police Department said they were made aware of the inappropriate Facebook posts made by Officer Noah Garcelon.

An investigation led to Noah Garcelon resigning from the Winfield Police Department.

Winfield Police Department said they do not condone or tolerate the behavior displayed by Gareclon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter