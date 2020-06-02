WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – An officer has resigned from the Winfield Police Department after an inappropriate post was made to social media, aimed at protestors.
The Winfield Police Department said they were made aware of the inappropriate Facebook posts made by Officer Noah Garcelon.
An investigation led to Noah Garcelon resigning from the Winfield Police Department.
Winfield Police Department said they do not condone or tolerate the behavior displayed by Gareclon.
- Third lawsuit filed in case of suspicious death of veterans
- Judge gives control of Joe Exotic’s zoo to Carole Baskin
- Coronavirus In WV: 100,000 COVID-19 tests conducted in Mountain State; new death reported
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:00 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- WV police officer resigns after controversial post