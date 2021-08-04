WV PSC: Mitchell Power Plant to remain open through 2040

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Public Service Commission today granted Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power Company a certificate of convenience and necessity to make internal modifications necessary to comply with federal environmental regulations at the Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants.

Commission approval provides an opportunity for all three plants to remain operational through 2040. The Commission also authorized the Companies to implement a surcharge in order to recover the construction costs.

***What’s The Fate of the Mitchell Power Plant?***

The average residential customer using 1,000 kw/month will see an increase of approximately 38 cents on their monthly bill beginning September 1, 2021.

“The Commission is very concerned about a likely shortage of electricity that shutting down the Mitchell plant prematurely would cause,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “We recognize that in the future, for new power supply resources, we may have to rely more on intermittent resources such as wind and solar. It is premature, however, to begin abandoning our traditional base load power supply resources, which can be upgraded to meet environmental requirements.”

The Commission’s Consumer Advocate Division, West Virgina Energy Users Group, the Sierra Club, West Virginia Citizen Action Group, West Virginia Coal Association, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient were all granted intervenor status in the case.

APCo/WPCo serves 387,897 customers across 23 counties in West Virginia.

Additional information, including today’s Order is available on the Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 20-1040-E-CN.