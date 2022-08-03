WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — More than 125 public resource officers from across the Mountain State gathered at the Highlands Events Center to participate in a variety of seminars for the week.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were divided into groups.

Half participated in an active scooter drill while the other half watched a power point of active shooter training and then the both groups switched.

Earlier in the day, the PRO’s were provided up-to-date autism training.

Other seminars throughout the week include what to look out for when it comes to drugs and alcohol in the schools.

The purpose of the seminars are to enhance a public resource officers abilities inside their designated schools whether they work at the elementary, middle or high school level.

The police throughout various sheriffs departments from the south to the north, city departments, municipal departments, we’ve got several different law enforcement agencies throughout the state and each one of these police officers up here are assigned or will be assigned to a certain school throughout our state. Corporal Derrick Miller, Logan Co. Sheriff’s Department

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, who started this program seven years ago, hopes officers have many takeaways after attending the weeklong conference.

There will be a banquet on Thursday evening with the entire event wrapping up on Friday morning.