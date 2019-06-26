WV ranked second in the nation for the highest percentage of bad bridges

Every day tens of thousands of West Virginians get behind the wheel and take the road. But now, when their hands are on the wheel, they could be putting their lives in extreme danger. That’s according to recent data published by the Federal Highway Association

West Virginia ranks second in the nation for the highest percentage of bad bridges. And West Virginians couldn’t agree more.

“This bridge situation is alarming. I mean, we have a lot of bridges in West Virginia number one because of our beautiful geography. But, we cannot have those that are considered dangerous still being well traveled.” Shelly Moore Capito- U.S Senator

Capito says that in July they will be looking at the next broad funding bill for the road program. It’s a bill that’s been over 5 years in the making.