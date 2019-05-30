WV ranked worst state for jobs

News

According to the website Wallethub, West Virginia is ranked the worst state for jobs. 

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 33 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. The data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

Finding a Job in West Virginia (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

  • 49th  Job Opportunities
  • 15th  Monthly Average Starting Salary
  • 49th  Unemployment Rate
  • 48th  Median Annual Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 28th  Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours)
  • 34th  Avg. Commute Time (in Minutes)
  • 43rd  Job Satisfaction

Other states surrounding WV didn't fare as well either. 

Ohio comes in 40th while Pennsylvania ranked 43rd. 

For the full report you can view it here.

