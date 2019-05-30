WV ranked worst state for jobs

According to the website Wallethub, West Virginia is ranked the worst state for jobs.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 33 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. The data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

Finding a Job in West Virginia (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

49 th – Job Opportunities

Job Opportunities 15 th – Monthly Average Starting Salary

Monthly Average Starting Salary 49 th – Unemployment Rate

Unemployment Rate 48 th – Median Annual Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

Median Annual Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 28 th – Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours)

Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours) 34 th – Avg. Commute Time (in Minutes)

Avg. Commute Time (in Minutes) 43rd – Job Satisfaction

Other states surrounding WV didn't fare as well either.

Ohio comes in 40th while Pennsylvania ranked 43rd.

For the full report you can view it here.