WV ranked worst state for jobs
According to the website Wallethub, West Virginia is ranked the worst state for jobs.
WalletHub compared the 50 states across 33 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. The data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.
Take an in-depth look at West Virginia's rankings
Finding a Job in West Virginia (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
- 49th – Job Opportunities
- 15th – Monthly Average Starting Salary
- 49th – Unemployment Rate
- 48th – Median Annual Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 28th – Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours)
- 34th – Avg. Commute Time (in Minutes)
- 43rd – Job Satisfaction
Other states surrounding WV didn't fare as well either.
Ohio comes in 40th while Pennsylvania ranked 43rd.
For the full report you can view it here.