WV receives endorsement for potential business venture

West Virginia recently announced potential plans to enter the rare earth elements business and Thursday, state Congressman, Alex Mooney, endorsed the idea.

“We can use the rare earth elements that come out of our natural resources here in West Virginia,” said Mooney. “We’ve done that with coal ash. That’s a great, great opportunity for economic development in our state.”

When coal is extracted, there is a waste product created, known as acid mine drainage.

Now instead of discarding that waste, it can be refined to extract what are called rare earth elements, which can be sold.

About 80 percent of the rare earth elements in the U.S. are imported from China but with a trade war looming between both countries, this could open up a new opportunity for the Mountain State.

Rare earth elements are essential to several modern electronics, such as computers, cell phones and flat screen TVs.