WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

WVSOM President James Nemitz, who often travels to the Mountain State, was in Wheeling Wednesday meeting with alumni and students.

Doctor Nemitz says there are more than 100 alumni practicing in the Northern Panhandle.

The medical school located in Lewisburg is a statewide campus system that has 7 sites throughout West Virginia.

Doctor Nemitz says there are more than 40 third or fourth year med students who currently attend the Northern Statewide Campus and are working at hospitals and other health clinics in Wheeling and Weirton.

WVSOM is the largest medical school in West Virginia with more than 800 students according to Doctor Nemitz.

Because we have a statewide campus we have an economic impact on the entire state. Our total economic impact is over $133 million when you add the contribution made by our alums in terms of healthcare in terms of delivering healthcare it balloons to $1.5 billion. Dr. James Nemitz, Ph.D., WV School of Osteopathic Medicine

Doctor Nemitz says osteopathic doctors take a wholistic approach when treating their patients.

He says a physician looks all of the components of person’s mind, body and spirit when trying to heal them.