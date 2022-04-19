WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia State Senator Owens Brown is asking the question: What does your county need?

Senator Brown posed that question to Ohio County Commissioners at Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

Commission President Randy Wharton said the commission could use the Senator’s help when certain legislation helps the county and when certain legislation could potentially hurt the county.

Commissioners and the Senator agreed more economic growth is needed in the Northern Panhandle.

Senator Brown expressed his willingness to work in a bipartisan manner and he hopes to work with commissioners when it comes to bringing more tourism to the Mountain State.

“We are, I think, in a very good position in this region. We are within 200 miles, or 150 miles, two million people. I can see tourism being big here. I can also see this being a place where people come to live because of the quality of life that we have here in the Northern Panhandle and how close we are to other major cities. I think that’s quite attractive.” Sen. Owens Brown, (D) West Virginia

Senator Brown says he has already made stops in Brooke and Hancock where he has spoken with commissioners in both counties.

He says his next stop will probably be in Marshall County where he plans to meet with commissioners to talk more about the Mountain State.