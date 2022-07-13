WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Wednesday, West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, questioned witnesses about three pieces of legislation related to air quality monitoring.

J. Alfredo Gomez, who is a Director in the Natural Resources and Environment team of the U.S. Government Accountability Office, took questions from the senator about recommendations his office has made to the EPA.

Gomez told Senator Moore Capito that the EPA agrees with his office’s proposals and that the EPA has plans to meet next month in Pittsburgh to discuss both recommendations which consist of an ambient air quality monitoring system and the development and implementation of an air quality monitoring modernization plan.