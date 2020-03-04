WV State Capitol evacuated while House, Senate in session

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Capitol was evacuated this morning shortly before 11 a.m.

A fire alarm went off while the House and Senate were in session. No smoke or flames were visible but the building was cleared as a precautionary measure.

Charleston fire and Capitol police are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter