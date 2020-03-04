WV State Capitol evacuated while House, Senate in session

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump’s campaign on Tuesday sued the The Washington Post, alleging defamation in two opinion articles published last year that it said falsely claimed the campaign conspired with Russia.

The lawsuit cites a June 13 opinion piece by Greg Sargent that said Trump “tried to conspire with” a “sweeping and systematic” attack by Russia against the 2016 U.S. presidential election. It also cites a June 20 opinion piece by Paul Waldman that asked “who knows what sort of aid Russia and North Korea will give to the Trump campaign, now that he has invited them to offer their assistance?”