WV Teacher of the Year to be honored in Moundsville parade

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Santa Claus is coming to town, but so is another very special person.

This year for the Moundsville Christmas Parade, West Virginia Teacher of the Year Jennifer Schwertfeger will be honored by the city with her very own parade float.

Schwertfeger is a science teacher at Cameron Elementary School and received the Teacher of the Year honor just a few weeks ago.

On Thursday she was also honored with a $500 check from Gold, Khourey & Turak to celebrate the great work she has done for the county. They will also be providing her float for the parade.

It’s a wonderful opportunity. It’s a very small gesture. When you compare it to the commitment she’s made to the community, and the sacrifices she’s made, and everything that teacher’s do, it’s just a very small gesture to honor not just her, but all the teachers in Marshall County and all the sacrifices they made to make this a better place to live and to educate our children. Christopher Turak

It’s really wonderful. I celebrate every day. I’ve spent the last several days working in Charleston working with legislation on the policies to improve education and working together to figure out what our goals are and how we can work toward those goals together. Jennifer Schwertfeger, West Virginia Teacher of the Year

If you would like to watch the parade live, John Marshall High School’s student broadcasting program WJMH Media will stream it on their Facebook page. Just search WJMH Media.

The parade begins at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday, November 23.