WV teenager to compete in Crossfit Games ranking sixth in the world for age group

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) – Chloe Honaker, like most of us, has a routine, but her’s might be more rigorous than most. She goes to her CrossFit Coal gym in the morning and again in the evening, about five to six days a week.

She started CrossFit about a year and a half ago, and soon enough she was hooked.

“I did competitive gymnastics for ten years and Crossfit incorporates a lot of gymnastics,” Honaker said. “So I figured it would be something I’d be good at.”

Her coach, Jeanne McKan, told 59 News the staff at Crossfit Coal describe her as a ‘phenomenon.’

“She came in with a gymnastics base but she also has this kind of ability to change her motions and movements to fit with anything,” McKan added. “That’s really what Crossfit is all about, trying to pull a little bit of everything like weightlifting, gymnastics, endurance and she really has the ability to do it all.”

At just 15-years-old, Chloe’s technique and athletic ability landed her a top spot among the 200 best girls in her age out of 2,000 participants in the CrossFit Open.

“There’s five weeks of it with one workout a week,” Honaker said. “The top 200 advance to the online qualifier which the top ten from that advance to the games.”

At the end, Chloe made the cut. Among her ago group, she is ranked sixth best in the world of CrossFit, but she is not done yet. She will head to Wisconsin in July to compete among nine other girls in the CrossFit Games to see who will take the top spot in her division.

Her mother, Becky Honaker, and her Crossfit community are eager to watch her on a world stage.

“I’m excited and nervous, ” Becky said. “She’s worked really hard and I just want her to be able to do her best up there. “

Crossfit Coal will host a community workout as a fundraiser for Chloe and her family’s travel expenses to Wisconsin. The event will kick off at 9:00 a.m Saturday, June 29.

Honaker will head to Wisconsin on July 31.