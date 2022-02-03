WVDOT drivers battle the ice as temperatures plunge Thursday night

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s one of those storms just about no one likes.

Much of our night is looking like a mess as the weather can’t make up its mind between rain and snow.

But it’s toughest on the road crews, who are out there fighting off winter’s worst effects all at once.

Earlier today they were out dealing with flooding down south—now they have to transition into treating the roads as things get icier.

Officials told me with all the rain, there was no point in pre-salting the roads since it would have washed away.

They have to wait until the roads take a turn for the worse, which is why it’s probably best to keep your car in the garage or driveway tonight.

If there’s any way you can get inside this afternoon, this evening, tonight as this transitions depending on where you’re at, just stay put for a little bit and give our guys time to get out there and address the road conditions. Tony Clark, District 6 engineer, WV Division of Highways

The DOT has a routine for how they tackle the roads, and they always hit what they call the main arteries first.

That includes Route 2, which is one of their first priorities.

That priority system means that it isn’t always practical for them to pull off and hit the smaller county roads.

So if your street hasn’t been touched, be patient—those plows will hit the pavement soon enough.