WVNCC ranked as most affordable college in Mountain State

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — West Virginia Northern Community College has been ranked as the most affordable college in West Virginia by the U.S. Department of Education.
The local college has three campuses in Wheeling, Weirton, and New Martinsville. They offer a variety of programs in various academic disciplines.
President Dan Mosser is proud of the affordability of the college and the opportunities it provides.
If you look at debt from buying a car or a mortgage on a house, a lot of students leave college with debt that’s comparable to buying a house. 70, 80, 90 thousand dollars for a four year degree is not uncommon. We’re proud that the majority of our students leave this college with zero debt.Dan Mosser
President, WVNCC