WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF)

You can take a walk down memory lane at West Virginia Northern Community College.

On Monday, the community college unveiled a new history room on its Wheeling campus in celebration of the school’s ongoing 50th anniversary.

The room showcases photos of students, commencement programs, trophies, various proclamations and college publications.

WVNCC President Daniel Mosser says the school wants a place where alumni and employees can go to relive memories of their days at the college.

Members of the community are also welcome to check out the history room.

The community college opened its doors in 1972.