WVSSAC allowing schools to take reign on amount of fans in the stands, masks and social distancing still required

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — As teams are gearing up for their first games of the season next week, they’re now also eagerly awaiting a change to the amount of fans allowed in the stands.

Governor Justice announced he would be talking with Bernie Dolan at the WVSSAC on getting more fans into the stands.

Dolan says before– fans were limited to parents, grandparents, and family that lives within the household. At smaller gyms this might have filled stands to capacity while still being socially distanced– but for larger schools it was hardly a dent.

Now, it is left solely up to each school on what capacity they can have while still being safe.

Dolan believes fans capacity will be fluid with the capacity allowed at bars and restaurants.

I would expect him to evaluate it as we move forward and if our numbers keep improving like they should– then I think you’ll see more people being permitted. We know that High School athletics is a huge thing for each community and this is a way to open it back up to the community and try to get back to some normalcy whenever that may be. BERNIE DOLAN– EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WVSSAC

He says pools may pose a bigger challenge as many are not set up the way– for instance– Brooke High School’s aquatic center is.

