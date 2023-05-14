(WTRF) – Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines.

West Virginia University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins now faces disciplinary action after using a homophobic slur during a radio interview.

Bob Huggins to be suspended with $1M salary reduction and to take sensitivity training

Huggins will keep his job as head coach, but he will take a 1 million dollar pay cut. That money will go to WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center as well as a mental health center at the University. His contract is being amended from a multi-year agreement to a year-by-year agreement. You can read statements from WVU’s athletic department at WTRF.com.

About 300 steel workers in Weirton are set to lose their jobs in June.

Steelworkers in West Virginia to lose jobs in June

Officials with the United Steelworkers Union made that announcement this week. The Union President is blaming current economic conditions. Cleveland Cliffs and the union have filed a trade case with the International Trade Commission. If they win, it could bring all the laid-off workers back.

The Biden Administration and the EPA proposed new rules that would limit greenhouse gas emissions from coal and gas-fired power plants.

Proposed EPA rule expected to have massive impact on power plants

And it’s being met with resistance from officials in West Virginia. If it’s passed, that new rule would require that nearly all coal plants reduce or capture nearly 100% of their carbon emissions by 20-38 or shut down.

“My solution is to give us a better transition to make sure that if you’re going to require carbon capture sequestration that the technology actually exists. Right now nobody is using that technology at a power plant.” -SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO, R-WV

Senator Capito expects the rule to face many legal challenges.

A months-long search for a new President at West Liberty University is now over.

West Liberty University announces new President

The Board of Governors unanimously chose Dr. Tim Borchers from dozens of potential candidates. Dr. Borchers previously spent eight years as vice president for academic affairs at Peru State College in Nebraska.

“My philosophy is to be very transparent, to be very open, to be present, to get to know the people that I’ll be working with, and that includes faculty, staff, students, alumni, community members.” Dr. Tim Borcher, President, West Liberty University

Dr. Borchers arrives on campus on June 5th. His tenure as President officially begins on July 1st.

And finally, after three long years, Wheeling Health Right’s Chef’s Auction returned.

Wheeling Health Right’s Chef Auction returns after a 3-year hiatus

This time, it was with a Yellowstone flare. This is Wheeling Health Right’s only fundraiser of the year, and helps them serve roughly 27-thousand people in the Ohio Valley who need healthcare, but can’t afford it. The sold-out crowd not only enjoyed delicious dishes but also bid on prizes in live and silent auctions.

