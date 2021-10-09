WVU issues Campus Warning for burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —



West Virginia University students and employees are encouraged to be vigilant as University Police received a report of a burglary on Friday, Oct. 8. At approximately 9:30 p.m., UPD responded to a call at the Boreman South residence hall on the Downtown Campus, for a suspicious event.

During the investigation, it was determined that an individual entered multiple unoccupied rooms without permission and stole various articles of clothing. The suspect is an older white male about 6 feet tall wearing what appeared to be a WVU facilities shirt. Based on that description, police were able to identify the individual, and his campus access has been terminated.

Meanwhile, police are continuing the investigation, increasing patrols and presence in the area, and taking other proactive safety measures. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, 26505. Information may be shared anonymously.

West Virginia University is committed to providing a safe campus for the protection of the campus community. The following safety tips are designed to help avoid potential crime.

Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911.

If you witness a potentially dangerous situation or a crime, call 911 or UPD at 304-293-3136.

Download WVU’s LiveSafe app.

If you encounter an emergency situation on campus, utilize the blue light emergency call system if available.

Inspect locks on your doors, windows and other applicable areas to ensure they are working effectively.

Do not admit strangers into your residence hall, apartment or house. Limit the amount of personal information you post online. Never leave notes on your door indicating you are out for the night or out of town.

Make sure to lock windows, doors, and vehicles while you are away or not actively monitoring them.

Do not leave spare keys in places accessible to others.

If you lose your key od ID, report it immediately so locks can be changed and ID access suspended until a new ID has been issued.

If you are confronted, cooperate. Give the criminal what he/she asks for – wallet, keys, jewelry, credit cards, act. Your life is more valuable than replaceable possessions. Don’t make sudden moves or try to take on the criminal yourself. Concentrate on remembering a description, and call police immediately.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Mark and record serial numbers of electronics and other valuables.

If harassed or assaulted, scream and attempt to run for safety.

Know your neighborhood. Identify police and fire stations, libraries, emergency telephones – as well as the hours of operation of local stores and restaurants.

West Virginia University Resources:

This WVU Campus Warning/Timely Warning is made pursuant to the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act.

A Campus Warning is sent when a Clery-reportable crime occurs within the area designated by the Clery Act, that are reported to Campus Security Authorities (like WVU Police) or local police agencies and that are considered by the University to represent a serious or continuing threat to students and employees. Learn more about WVU’s three-tiered emergency notification system.