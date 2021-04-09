WVU Medicine and Wheeling Hospital celebrate partnership

Wheeling Hospital is now officially a part of the WVU Healthcare system.

Earlier today members of Wheeling hospital, the Catholic Diocese, West Virginia University, and state government gathered to kick off the new partnership.

Bishop Brennan said that he had two goals when it came to the hospital.

“Keep this hospital open and viable for serving the people in this area. And strengthen and improve it wherever possible. And secondly, keep it Catholic in identity and practice.” Bishop Brennan – Diocese of Wheeling – Charleston

With Wheeling Hospital now joining the West Virginia University medical system, can patients expect any changes?

“You’ll see gradual changes, over time more clinical services.” Albert Wright Jr – WVU Health System President and CEO

“There’s a lot more than just the names changed. The clinical advancements we’re making, we’re on a path to truly turn Wheeling hospital into a tertiary regional healthcare facility.” Douglass Harrison – WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital CEO

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital CEO Douglass Harrison said even though it’s a larger healthcare system, that doesn’t mean you’ll have to drive any farther.

“We want to keep as much patient care local as we can, and try to not have people travel.” Douglass Harrison – WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital CEO

WVU Health System President and CEO Albert Wright Jr said this agreement also benefits those who work at the hospital.

“All of our employees that have worked here three years or more, the health system pays for their children to go to West Virginia University.” Albert Wright Jr – WVU Health System President and CEO

The new name for Wheeling Hospital is now WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.