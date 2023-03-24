BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A new IV pump technology called the Spectrum IQ Infusion System is now available at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say the pump keeps predetermined doses in the system to significantly decrease the risk of inaccurate dosing.

The hospital’s Outpatient Infusion Center has also added new treatments available for thyroid eye disease and multiple sclerosis, as part of the TOUCH prescribing program.

Only prescribers, pharmacies and infusion sites enrolled in the program can participate.

To learn more about WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital’s Outpatient Infusion Center, log on to WVUMedicine.org/Barnesville/Outpatient-Infusion.