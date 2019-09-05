Just hours after the last call went out, WVU Medicine Reynolds announced they’re trying to do more to help fill the void in the Ohio Valley.

WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial CEO Dr. David Hess says it really is devastating to the whole community when a hospital closes.

That’s why his hospital has been hiring doctors, nurses, and other resources from OVMC.

He also says they will not stop there.

What we do know is that we are going to expand our ER. That process is already in place. We are going to open up urgent care facilities. We have had a very successful one in Moundsville for a few years now. We are working to get a few in the northern part of our county to give the people of Ohio County access as well Dr. David Hess- CEO, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Dr. Hess says the plans to expand emergency services have been in the works for a while, but now they will be sped up to accommodate this growing need.