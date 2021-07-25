WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital to close off-site COVID testing center on Friday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is closing their off-site COVID testing center the upcoming Friday. The drive-through site has been open since the beginning of the pandemic and will be relocated to an on-site facility.



Quality and Infection Control Director Laura Rafa said it will no longer be open to the general public for regular COVID testing. Instead, it will be used to screen patients on-site before a procedure or operation.

“As we’ve moved through the pandemic, we’ve served the community and currently we feel that we can move that off-site center on to site. It basically is going to be serving the preoperative patients.” Laura Rafa, Quality and Infection Control Director

She also said if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID, you should call your medical provider or seek treatment at an urgent care center or emergency department.