WVU President E. Gordon Gee is in Wheeling Thursday for the Boy Scouts’ annual Partnership Dinner.

Gee, president of WVU since 2014, will be the keynote speaker for the evening.

He was recently named the top university president in the country by the website Great Value Colleges.

The event will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson Lodge Glessner Auditorium at Oglebay Park.