1  of  2
Breaking News
Pope Francis announces disciplinary measures on Bishop Emeritus Bransfield Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

WVU unveils finished Coliseum floor in Twitter post

News

by: WTRF web staff

Posted: / Updated:

The home of Mountaineer hoops just got a makeover.

In a Twitter video posted Thursday night, WVU Athletics unveiled the finished playing surface in the WVU Coliseum.

The floor design was first revealed in May and replaces the previous design, which was installed in 2009.

Despite receiving dozens of suggestions from Mountaineer fans far and wide, WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said in June that he enjoys the new “clean” design.

“I really like it, very clean,” Lyons said. “I think it tells us who we are and our history within the basketball program.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter