WWE wrestler Matt Riddle claims he was sexually assaulted by a Port Authority police officer at JFK airport in Queens New York.

Riddle took to social media and has since deleted the post that said an officer sexually assaulted him.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 21: Professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist Matt “Riddle” Riddle attends the WWE SummerSlam after party at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party)

In the post, Riddle says, “Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed in the JFK airport, no means no, and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean Yes!! A**hole!!! Don’t know they’re Twitter or Instagram handles but I took pictures, normally I’m like whatever but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I’ve ever had thanks NYC you’re so progressive and accepting!”

The post also showed a photo of an officer from the airport.

TMZ says officials were checking on Riddle because they received a call of a “disorderly” individual.

According to David Bixenspan, a wrestling journalist, the incident is under investigation.