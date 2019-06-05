X-Box body spray?

Are you a gamer worried about personal hygiene?

If so, Microsoft and the company behind Axe body spray are here to help!

This is X-box branded deodorant, body wash, shower gel and body spray.

The products will be available in Australia and New Zealand starting in July.

Microsoft says it expects customers to, quote, “power up“ with these personal care products before leaving the house.

So what, exactly, does X-box in a bottle smell like?

According to Microsoft, it’s a mix of fruit, herbs and various styles of wood.

No word on when these products will hit the U.S market