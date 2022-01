WASHINGTON (WTRF) U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, R-NY mocked Republicans on Twitter yesterday after some criticized her for not wearing a mask in a restaurant.

She said, “Republicans are mad they can’t date me,” and they are “projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet.”

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet.



Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

With the Omicron variant raging across the nation, AOC’s detractors called her out for not wearing a mask as she dined with her boyfriend in Florida.