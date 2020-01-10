Ye Olde Alpha won’t reopen at current location

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We have an update to a story many people have been following in the Ohio Valley.

It started Tuesday when the Ohio County Health Department announced it was shutting down Ye Ole Alpha due to wastewater in the crawl space.

It has been a reoccurring problem for the restaurant and bar.

Former building owner Charlie Schlegel tells 7News that Ye Olde Alpha will not reopen at its current location on Carmel Road because the cost to do repairs is “not a good business decision”.

The restaurant was only scheduled to be open a few more weeks before current owner Anthony “Herk” Sparachane took over in February.

Schlegel also said he will reveal his future business plans Monday morning on our radio news partner WKKX and WVLY and here on 7News.

