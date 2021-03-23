Yorkville prepares for demolition of two stacks at old Plant

YORKVILLE, O.H. (WTRF) — Local officials in Yorkville — along with some concerned residents — discussed the upcoming demolition of two 100 foot stacks at the old Yorkville Plant.

Some are concerned about whether or not the demolition might cause of damage to the surrounding area, as well as concerns over air quality after the towers come down. Two years ago, some Weirton residents suffered property damage when the BOP Steel Mill was demolished.

Yorkville Mayor Dana Brown explained what measures have been put into place to make sure everything goes smoothly. A dust suppression system has been set up, and crews will be putting water onto the area to keep the dust as controlled as possible.

Representatives from both the Jefferson County and Belmont County EMAs will be there as well, along with the fire department and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Police will also be there to keep roads clear, and the EPA will be monitoring the air quality.