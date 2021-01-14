Yost hosts human trafficking summit

Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost held his 2nd annual human trafficking summit today.

The virtual summit allowed those in attendance to participate in fifteen workshops, and watch a presentation from the Renee Jones Empowerment Center.

Advocates, health care providers, law enforcement, court personnel and survivors all shared their vision of ending human trafficking.

“Anyone who traffics a child who happens to be sixteen or seventeen years old should face the same prosecution as someone who traffics a twelve-year-old. Now, thanks to house bill 431, they will.” Dave Yost – Ohio Attorney General

The bill also increases the penalty to a first-degree misdemeanor. The offenders could face a fine up to 1,500 dollars.