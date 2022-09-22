The company Mother put together a paint collection made from, what they claim, is the real blood of gay men.

The Gay Blood Collection includes the collection of inks and paints made from the blood of gay Mother employees, according to the website.

For purchase, Gay Blood Acrylic Paint, Gay Blood Fountain Pen, Gay Blood Screen Printing Ink, Gay Blood Paint Pen, and Gay Blood Spray Paint.

The website says it’s 100 % safe to use and made with the blood of gay men.

The reason why the company decided to make paint from the blood of gay men, they think it’s messed up that the FDA introduced a guideline in 1983 that ‘effectively banned men who have sex with men from donating blood’

You can purchase Gay Blood, here