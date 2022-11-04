STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — At one time or another, many of us held a secret wish to be a rock star.

And while the road to being the next Taylor Swift isn’t easy, there’s a way to start on that path in Steubenville.

Twenty young singers from our area will have an audience of hundreds at Valley’s Got Talent—a show with a track record of setting its contestants up for stardom.

The Sycamore Center selected the 13 to 23-year-olds from dozens of auditions last month.

They will compete for 1,250 dollars in prize money, selected by judges who have singing and dancing experience.

It isn’t easy to get a spot on the show, and students practice all year to make the cut.

There’s our kids that have been leads in their plays, their musicals that don’t even make it into the competition. So it’s a very high bar. The talent level is really off the charts, and so they put a lot of practice into it. Bobbyjon Bauman, Founder and Director, Valley’s Got Talent

The performers will take the stage at 6 o’clock on November 6th at Steubenville High School.

There are no tickets required—all you have to do is show up to see the young talent ready to shine.