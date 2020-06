OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Several major races will be decided Tuesday night that will impact government at the local, state and national levels.

Both the Republican and Democratic nominees for West Virginia governor will be decided tonight, with the winners facing each other in November.

In the state supreme court, three justice spots are open.

Mayors will be elected in Wheeling, Bethlehem, Cameron and New Martinsville, and the Friendly City will also elect candidates for city council.