Bianconi VS. Meyer: Belmont County Commission race

Continuing with the Belmont County races… next up is the second race for Belmont County Commission.

Incumbent Josh Meyer is going head to head with Michael Bianconi. While serving on commission, Meyer helped to develop their budget.

Because they were smart about their budget, when 2020 hit they were able to make adjustments a little better than some other counties may have. He also helped in upgrading facilities, like moving the Board of Education and the Title Office to the old Health Plan after purchase.

But that purchase is something that Bianconi, a trustee and volunteer firefighter, disagrees with strongly.

He believes it wasn’t discussed with the public, and that’s a problem.

We’ve done a lot of work in the county in the past 4 years. We’ve been very physically conservative with our budget. We’ve upgraded some facilities. We’ve made cuts within the county that has allowed the county to work more efficiently. And, it’s also helped prepare us in this time of covid. JOSH MEYER – INCUMBENT, RUNNING FOR COMMISSION

Much more openness. Say hey this is what we’re trying to do. What do you think? Get the public involved. Ask them questions. They’ll educate you. Like I said– I believe in public service. I see a lot of things that aren’t going the way they should be. Specifically like buying the Health Plan and paying 3.3 million dollars for that. When they did that, that took it off the tax rolls. Now, the county is losing almost 70,000 dollars a year. MICHAEL BIONCONI — RUNNING FOR COMMISSION

Both believe they are a great fit for the job, and will be an asset to the Belmont County Commission.

