Bidens to visit eastern Ohio/ western PA during train tour this week

COLUMBUS (WTRF) — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill will visit eastern Ohio this week as part of a train tour.

No specific location has been announced.

The visit will come the day after Biden and President Donald Trump take part in the first presidential debate Tuesday night.

In addition to eastern Ohio, the Bidens will also visit western Pennsylvania as part of the tour.

Both states are considered battleground states in this November’s election.

The announcement said Biden will highlight how he will build the country’s economy for working families and not the super wealthy and corporations.

This week’s debate will be held Tuesday night at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. The 90-minute event moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace is the first of three scheduled presidential debates.

Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, will also debate in October.