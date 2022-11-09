BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

There will be a new face come January in the Brooke County Commission Seat.

Republican candidate Thomas Diserio has won.

He defeated long time incumbent Tim Ennis, who has been a commissioner for 10 years.

With all 19 precincts reporting Diserio won by 950 votes.

He says he was feeling great and this was a big win for him and he is anxious to start work come the new year.

“First off I want to get with Commissioner Wise and Commissioner Thomas and see what projects they have in the queue, what we’re working on and what they may need some help with. And the other things I talked about before is transparency, letting the tax payers where their moneys going.” Thomas Diserio – Newly Elected Brooke County Commissioner

Diserio wanted to thank is family and friends who helped and supported his campaign and all the residents that voted!

He starts he new job as commissioner January 1st.