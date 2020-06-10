Capito wins West Virginia Republican primary for US Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Shelley Moore Capito has won the West Virginia primary for U.S. Senate, where she is seeking her second six-year term.

She had two primary challengers Tuesday: Allen Whitt, president of the Family Policy Council of West Virginia, and former craftsman Larry Butcher.

Joe Biden won the state’s Democratic presidential primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.

In addition to the presidential races, incumbent Jim Justice is trying to secure the Republican nomination for governor against six others. There are five gubernatorial candidates on the Democratic side.

Other races include those for U.S. House, the legislature, agricultural commissioner and attorney general. There also are state Supreme Court races.

Latest Posts: