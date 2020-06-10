https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

City of Wheeling reelects Glenn Elliott as Mayor

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Mayor Glenn Elliott has been reelected for a second term in the City of Wheeling.

Born and raised in the Friendly City, Mayor Elliott officially took office on July 1, 2016.

Recently, the mayor and city council passed a controversial user-fee that mandates anyone that work within the city limits to pay $2 each week.

