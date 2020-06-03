Confusing Ohio County Board of Education election: explained and clarified

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County voters may get confused when voting for the board of education candidates.

Ohio County Commissioner Tim McCormick attempts to unravel the mysteries of that election by explaining the basics. He says Ohio County has three districts. The Board of Education has five members. No more than two can be from the same district.

District Three already has two members, and neither is up for re-election. But several people are vying for two seats in Districts One and Two.

“So the winning combinations could be two from District One,” he said. “If they came in one and two as the leading vote-getters in the election, they would automatically be the new board members. If one person from One and one person from Two come in with the top two totals of votes on election day, they would go in.”



McCormick added that every county in the state is set up that way by state code. In the Board of Education race, he said you can either vote for one candidate or two.

If you vote for three, that voids your vote in that race.