OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7NEWS is your Local Election Headquarters, and the 2024 Congressional races are heating up in the Mountain State.

Candidate Nate Cain traveled to Wheeling’s Independence Hall Thursday evening to speak with voters. Cain is a Republican running for the 2nd Congressional seat that’s currently held by Alex Mooney.

Cain is perhaps best known for being a Uranium One whistleblower, and he also authored a Parental Rights Bill that he had urged the West Virginia Legislature to adopt during the last special session.

Cain spoke with the crowd about his time as a whistleblower, and how that experience gave him the strength and courage to take on a more active role in politics.

You can read more about Nate Cain’s campaign by visiting his official website.