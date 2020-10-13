Cut cable shuts down Virginia’s online voter registration

A roll of “I Voted!” stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A severed fiber optic cable has shut down Virginia’s online voter registration system. Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Virginia before election day.

The Virginia Department of Elections said Tuesday in a statement on Twitter that a cut cable was affecting connectivity for multiple agencies, including the citizen portal and registrar’s offices.

The state also said technicians are working to repair the problem.

The Washington Post reported that election officials have been forced to register voters using paper forms.