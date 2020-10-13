Cut cable shuts down Virginia’s online voter registration

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Andrew Gillum

A roll of “I Voted!” stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A severed fiber optic cable has shut down Virginia’s online voter registration system. Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Virginia before election day.

The Virginia Department of Elections said Tuesday in a statement on Twitter that a cut cable was affecting connectivity for multiple agencies, including the citizen portal and registrar’s offices.

The department said the damage affected the citizen portal and registrar’s offices.

The state also said technicians are working to repair the problem.

The Washington Post reported that election officials have been forced to register voters using paper forms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter